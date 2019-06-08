Man seriously injured after being attacked on street

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the attack in the early hours of Saturday.

Assault: Man left with facial injuries.

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was assaulted by two men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old is believed to have been involved in a disagreement with a group of people just before the assault that took place in Glasgow City Centre.

The first attack took place on Union Street near to Gordon Street just after midnight when the victim was punched in the face by two men.

He was then assaulted by one of the men on Pollokshaws Road shortly after the first attack.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated for serious facial and ear injuries.

The two men were also with two women on both occasions and officers are trying trace all four of those involved in this incident.

All four are described as being of Romanian appearance.

The first man was wearing a grey style tammy hat, dark jacket and dark trainers with a white patch.

The second was wearing a light-coloured hooded top with dark trousers and grey trainers.

One of the women was wearing a grey hooded top and long patterned skirt and the other was wearing a long green coat with a blue fur lining at the neck.

All four were carrying back-packs.

Detective Constable Stephen Palmer Stewart Street Police Office, said:

"We believe that prior to the assault there had been a disagreement between the 25 year-old man and the group, however no matter the circumstances, violence will never be tolerated.

"Officers are currently carrying out CCTV checks within and between the two streets these incidents took place, however we would appeal to anyone who may have seen this group to get in touch with us.

"The city centre would have been busy last night with people out enjoying a Friday night out and therefore somebody must have seen something."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.