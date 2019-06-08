Street cordoned off after man injured in disturbance

A 46-year-old was found injured after police attended the incident in Glasgow.

Injured: Street closed off as police investigate. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A Glasgow street has been cordoned off as police investigate an early morning disturbance that left a man requiring hospital treatment.

The 46-year-old man was found injured after police were called to the incident in Jamieson Street, Govanhill in the early hours of Friday.

It is believed that the man was the victim of an assault.

Officers investigating the disturbance say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident.

