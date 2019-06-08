Police probe 'unexplained' death of man found in car park

The 63-year-old was found in a Morrisons supermarket car park.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a supermarket's car park.

The 63-year-old's body was found in a car near Morrisons in West Langlands Street, Kilmarnock on Friday morning.

It is believed that he had been there overnight.

Officers investigating the incident say the death is being treated as unexplained.

A section of the car park was closed off as enquires took place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man who was found in a car park on West Langlands Street on Friday morning.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.