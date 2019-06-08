Warning as elderly people targeted by bogus workers

Two people in their 80s were targeted by the bogus workers.

Warning: Bogus workers targeting elderly.

Police are warning the public to be on their guard after two elderly people were targeted by bogus workers in Inverclyde.

A man claiming to be a plumber working for the water board approached both pensioners at their home before gaining unlawful access.

The first victim, an 83-year-old woman, was approached at her home in Kelly Street, Greenock, at around 2pm on Friday.

The man stated he was a plumber before gaining entry and stealing a three figure sum of money from a drawer.

Then an 88-year-old man was targeted shortly afterwards at his home address in Shore Street, Port Glasgow.

The suspect stated he worked for local council water board, gained entry, but did not manage to take anything.

The man has been described as white Scottish, between 30 and 40 years old, with a slim build and short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket and has been described as polite, with a clean cut appearance.

Detectives are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Young from Greenock CID said: "This man may have approached other people in the area and I would like to speak to anyone who has had a similar experience, even if they told the person to leave.

"Bogus callers can be extremely convincing and it is important that people are aware of the dangers and signs to look out for.

"If anyone comes to your door, always ask for identification. Always close and lock your door while you contact the company in order to check that they are genuine, before allowing anyone access to your home. If in any doubt at all, contact the police.

"Anyone with information or concerns regarding bogus callers can contact their local police station via 101."