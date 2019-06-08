Firefighters tackle huge blaze at university building

Smoke can be seen for miles as crews tackle the blaze in Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6046044182001-1-1-fire-uni.jpg" />

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a former University campus in Glasgow.

Four fire engines attended the well developed fire on Southbrae Drive near Jordanhill just before 4pm on Saturday.

Thick black smoke can be seen for miles as crews try to get the blaze under control.

The derelict building was formerly home to Strathclyde University's Jordanhill Campus.

The burning building - which has been empty since 2012 - was in the process of being redeveloped into more than 400 flats costing between £246,500 and £625,000.

Smoke: Seen for miles.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The SFRS were alerted to to a fire at a derelict building at around 3.57pm on Saturday.

"Four fire engines attended a well developed fire in Southbrae Drive, Glasgow.

"Crews remain at the scene."

Blaze: Firefighters are at the scene. Greg Ursey