Glasgow company shortlisted for prestigious engineering award

Finalists for a prestigious engineering innovation award have been announced.

A Glasgow based construction company has been shortlisted for a prestigious engineering award.

All four finalists for the engineering innovation award have been announced, including a component to minimise an aircraft's environmental impact and a device to neutralise cyber attacks.

The Royal Academy of Engineering said its MacRobert Award recognises engineering teams that demonstrate outstanding innovation, societal benefit and commercial success.

The four finalists are:

Bombardier (Belfast) for developing a resin-infused advanced composite wing that minimises an aircraft's environmental impact by reducing weight and fuel burn in flight, and waste during manufacture.

Darktrace (Cambridge) for Antigena, an artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity system that can identify and neutralise cyberattacks.

M Squared (Glasgow), whose SolsTiS Titanium:Sapphire laser produces the world's purest light and can be tuned across the spectrum, enabling new scientific discoveries.

OrganOx (Oxford) for creating the metra, a world-first device that can keep a human donor liver functioning outside the body for up to 24 hours prior to transplant.

The academy said all four finalists demonstrated the ingenuity of engineers to bring products to market that will make a significant impact on people's lives.

The winner will be announced on July 11.