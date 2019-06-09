Pensioner assaulted and robbed by hooded man in own home

The 81-year-old victim was pushed, threatened and robbed after answering his door.

Assault: Pensioner robbed in own home. STV

An elderly man has been assaulted and robbed after answering his door to a hooded stranger in Ayrshire.

The 81-year-old victim was pushed and threatened by the younger man who stole a two-figure sum of money during the incident which took place at around 8.30am on Sunday.

The pensioner was within his home on James Street, Ayr, when he answered his door to the man who is described as being around 30-years-old and 6ft tall.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, then made off towards George Street on a mountain bike.

Detective Constable Stuart McCulloch, Ayr CID, said: "This was a very distressing experience for the victim who has been left clearly shaken and distressed after the incident.

"Thankfully he was not injured however this was a very frightening experience for him. It is imperative that we trace the man responsible for this attack as soon as possible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at that time and saw anything suspicious to contact police via the non-emergency number 101."

