Man almost killed baby by repeatedly hurling him in air

Charlie Boyle had been looking after the 12-week-old boy at his home in Glasgow.

Ambulance: The baby ended up in intensive care.
Ambulance: The baby ended up in intensive care.

A man almost killed a baby by repeatedly hurling him into the air.

Charlie Boyle had been looking after the 12-week-old boy at his home in Neilston, Glasgow, in June 2017.

The stricken baby ended up in intensive care in hospital after suffering bleeding near the brain and seizures.

Boyle insisted he had been playing with the child, who he claimed was "laughing".

A judge heard how the child may have died but for urgent medical help.

Boyle now faces jail after he pleaded guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing the boy to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

The 22-year-old had initially gone on trial accused of attempted murder before admitting to the reduced charge.

Boyle, of Paisley, Renfrewshire, had his bail continued pending sentencing next month.

The boy's mum told the High Court in Glasgow: "Charlie was good with kids."

However, it emerged she had previously warned Boyle not to throw the baby into the air.

Despite that, Boyle ignored what he had been told. A distressed Boyle called his own mum on the day of the incident, "crying and upset" stating the boy "was not moving".

The ill child was soon rushed into intensive care where he had bleeding near the brain, the eyes and also suffered seizures.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC said: "A doctor has confirmed the child's life was in danger and, without medical treatment, he might have died."


Prosecutor Ashley Edwards

The boy recovered but will continue to be monitored by medics and was attending a specialist neurology clinic up until last December.

Another doctor stated "significant trauma" would have been needed to cause the injuries.

Boyle told police he had been playing with the child while the baby's mum was out.

Miss Edwards: "He advised he had been throwing the boy up into the air before catching him.

"He described his actions as not having hold of the child before he caught him. Boyle stated the boy had been enjoying this and laughing."

The court heard he told officers of doing this "three times" before the child started crying and his eyes closed.

Boyle said he only thought the baby was tired so put him in his pram.

But, the boy soon began making "squeaking noises" and appeared "lifeless".

Miss Edwards: "He told officers he was too scared to tell hospital staff that he had thrown the child in the air as he would 'get blamed and get the jail'."

The earlier attempted murder charge had included claims Boyle repeatedly shook the boy and caused him to strike his head against a floor or wall.

Lord Clark deferred sentencing for reports.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.