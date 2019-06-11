Body of missing man pulled from river by police divers

Henry Boyd was last seen on Main Street in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire, on Wednesday.

Henry Boyd: His body was recovered from a river. Creative Commons by Rosser1954

The body of a missing man has been pulled from a river.

Henry Boyd was last seen on Main Street in Auchinleck, East Ayrshire, at 9pm on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old's body was recovered from the River Lugar near Cumnock at 2.20pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death however police are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Relatives are aware and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."