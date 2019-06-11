Ten-year-old boy struck by car as he cycled to school

Police want to speak with the driver of a red people carrier-type vehicle following the collision.

Collision: Police are appealing for witnesses. STV

A ten-year-old boy was hurt after being struck by a car as he cycled to school.

He was knocked over around 8.30am on Monday in Georgetown Road, Dumfries.

After a check-up, he was discharged from hospital with minor bruising.

The driver stopped at the scene but left before speaking to police, who are now appealing for anyone who saw the woman or her red people carrier-type vehicle.

She is described as being of an Eastern European appearance, in her mid 30s, with short brown hair and was wearing black trousers.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

