Man fighting for life after being stabbed on street

Emergency services were called after a 29-year-old was found in a critical condition in Glasgow.

Police: A man was found in a critical condition. Facebook @No1seems2care

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Kilfinan Street at 10pm on Monday.

A 29-year-old man was found in a critical condition on the street.

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10pm on Monday, police received a report of a man being injured in Kilfinan Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

"Medical staff describe his condition as stable but critical.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances surrounding incident."

