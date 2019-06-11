Water taxis and huge new park planned at River Clyde

Improvements to the M8 and sports on the river are also set for Glasgow councillors' approval.

An idea of how the new park might look. Glasgow City Council

A new park running along both sides of the River Clyde in Glasgow is set to be approved by councillors.

Improvements to the M8 motorway, water taxis and sports activity on the river are also expected to get the go-ahead.

The council said "strong support" was received for its proposals during a consultation process.

The park would run from Glasgow Green to the Riverside Museum and Kelvingrove, while "beautiful, small-scale buildings" would pop-up along the riverbank for shops and leisure facilities.

"Better integration" of the M8 into the city will also be looked at under the regeneration plans.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: "The public consultation process has demonstrated clear support for the proposed Broomielaw District Regeneration Framework, and has been helpful in identifying areas where further consideration and engagement with stakeholders will be required before project plans are agreed.

"The written submissions, mainly from organisational stakeholders, were very useful in understanding respective priorities, areas of concern, and also areas of opportunity."

