Factory worker stabbed by motorist as he walked dog

The 29-year-old man staggered into a shop for help while walking his Husky in Glasgow.

Police: Officers cordoned off the area. Facebook @No1seems2care

A pizza factory worker was left fighting for his life after being stabbed outside his work in a murder bid.

The 29-year-old man staggered into a shop for help after being attacked while walking his Husky in Lambhill, Glasgow.

It is thought a woman jumped out of a car and stabbed him outside the Victor Pizza Company on Kilfinan Street at 10pm on Monday.

Speaking to STV News, the firm said: "He is certainly up awake and conscious now. He phoned one of the staff in here and they had a chat with him.

"The good thing is he is out of immediate danger.

"A woman jumped out of a car and stabbed him from what we gather.

"There is a shop just outside where it happened and that's where he eventually went to and then an ambulance was called from there.

"It was a bit of a shock to all of us but we're glad he is on the mend."

Forensics carried out investigations into the attack while the area was cordoned off.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10pm on Monday, police received a report of a man being injured in Kilfinan Street, Glasgow.

"Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish circumstances surrounding incident."