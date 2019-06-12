Thief stabbed man before robbing schoolboy and two women

Thomas Guthrie, 23, targeted a total of seven people during a 50-minute crime spree in Glasgow.

Jailed: Guthrie has been locked up for six years.

A man who targeted seven different people in a series of robberies that lasted less than an hour has been jailed for more than six years.

Thomas Guthrie was armed with a steak knife when he went on the crime spree in Glasgow's West End earlier this year.

The 23-year-old's victims included a schoolboy, two women, a delivery driver, a dog walker and a man who he stabbed on the leg outside a Tesco.

During the robberies, which were committed in the space of 50 minutes on January 14, he managed to get away with a ring, a wallet, an iphone and £25.

His first victim was a 30-year-old delivery driver who he threatened with a knife in the city's Yorkhill at around 6.45pm, then five minutes later he attacked another man outside a Tesco store in Partick.

The 37-year-old initially fought off his assailant but tripped as he tried to get away leading to Guthrie stabbing him on the leg and leaving him requiring stitches.

Just before 7pm he targeted a dog-walker by threatening him with a knife and stealing a silver ring he was wearing.

Ten minutes later he grabbed a 24-year-old man and demanded his wallet, then at around 7.30pm he confronted two women in Kelvindale.

Knife-wielding Guthrie, who was now with an accomplice with a hammer, demanded that the 52 and 66-year-old women "Empty your pockets" before making off with £25.

His final victim was a 15-year-old boy who had his iphone stolen in Kelvindale around five minutes later.

Police probing the robbery spree clocked the VW Golf in the early hours of the next morning and officers gave chase through the grounds of the city's Stobhill Hospital.

It was there one of the car's tyres flew off before it skidded into a wall.

Guthrie, who was on bail at the time for assault with intent to rob, having an offensive weapon and vandalism, tried to flee on foot, but was soon caught.

He initially claimed he was "nowhere near" the crimes but he at the High Court in Glasgow he admitted to the assault, robbery and dangerous driving charges and was locked up for six years and three months on Wednesday.

On handing down the sentence Lord Mulholland told him: "Members of the public have a right to go about their business without being victims of your criminal behaviour."