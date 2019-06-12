Appeal as firework thrown at police after Celtic game

A CCTV image has been issued following the incident in Glasgow earlier this year.

CCTV: Firework thrown at police officer. Police / SNS

Police are hunting for a man who threw a firework at a police officer following a football game in Glasgow.

The incident took place after Scottish champions Celtic played Spanish side Valencia in the Europa League on February 14.

Officers investigating the incident, that took place near Celtic Park, have now released CCTV images of a man they are looking to trace in connection with the incident.

The man is described as being around 6ft tall with a slim build, dark hair and pointed features.

At the time of the offence he was wearing a distinctive dark tracksuit with reflective white flashes on the legs and shoulders, a white logo on the chest and black trainers.

Inspector Iain Sibbald, of Greater Glasgow Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit, urged anyone with information about the identity of the man in the photograph to contact him. He said: "Anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the man should get in touch with me at London Road Police Office via 101."

