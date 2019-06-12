Scotland – England trains cancelled after tree falls on wires
The damaged wires, between Carlisle and Lockerbie, had led to the entire line being closed.
Trains between Scotland and England have been cancelled after a tree fell onto overhead wires.
Virgin Trains said the damaged wires, between Carlisle and Lockerbie, had led to the entire line being closed north of Carlisle.
Services between England, Glasgow and Edinburgh have been cancelled as a result.
Coaches have been put on between Carlisle and Glasgow, while Virgin ticket holders will be eligible to travel between Glasgow and Edinburgh on ScotRail trains.
Virgin apologised for the disruption, which is set to last until the end of day on Wednesday.
Anyone affected who wishes to claim compensation can do so via the Virgin Trains website.
