Human remains found in search for missing Emma Faulds

Officers found the remains in Galloway Forest in Dumfries while searching for the 39-year-old.

Emma Faulds: Police were carrying out searches.

Human remains have been discovered in the search for missing woman Emma Faulds.

Officers found the remains in Galloway Forest in Dumfries on Wednesday while searching for the youth worker from Kilmarnock.

The 39-year-old's family have been notified of the discovery.

Ross Willox, of Monkton, is accused of murdering Ms Faulds and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Death: Human remains have been found during a search.

The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Wednesday, human remains were discovered in Galloway Forest, Dumfries and Galloway.

"The family of Emma Faulds has been made aware.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Police: Officers cordoned off a housing estate.

Detectives believed two vehicles which were travelling between Girvan and Newton Stewart route may have held the key to finding her remains.

They wanted to trace the journeys taken by a black Mercedes on Monday, April 29, and a black Jaguar the following day.

Missing: An appeal was made.

A police helicopter was being used to map the area while a special website was set up so drivers can upload dashcam footage.

Police also carried out a search of Scottish Power's Kilgallioch power plant in Ayrshire as part of their investigation into her disappearance.