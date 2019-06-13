Man injured and residents evacuated during house blaze

Emergency services were called to the fire in Camelon near Falkirk on Thursday morning.

Camelon: Nearby properties were evacuated.

A man has been injured as a fire ripped through a house.

Emergency services were called to Mansionhouse Road in Camelon near Falkirk shortly after 6am on Thursday.

The man managed to flee the house and was later treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

Nearby homes have been evacuated while several roads have been closed as firefighters battle the flames.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "It's a large fire.

"One person in the property managed to get out.

"The fire was coming out of the roof and nearby properties have been evacuated."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman added: "A number of fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

"Crews were met with a two-storey building on fire and we remain at the scene at this time."