Carers found guilty of murdering missing Margaret Fleming

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones killed the woman at their house in Inverkip, Inverclyde.

Missing: Margaret Fleming still hasn't been found.

The carers of missing Margaret Fleming have been found guilty of her murder.

Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, killed her at their house in Seacroft, Inverkip, between December 18, 1999, and January 5, 2000.

Ms Fleming, who would now be 38, has not been seen for more than 19 years.

A jury of eight women and seven men took more than three hours to find Cairney and Jones guilty of murdering Fleming at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

The pair face life sentences when they return to court on July 17 and have been remanded in custody.

During the trial, the court heard Ms Fleming didn't turn up for a 2012 check-up, which prompted a visit by the Department of Work and Pensions.

Officials were, however, refused entry by Cairney and after claims Ms Fleming was eating out of a dog's bowl, a further investigation was launched.

Cairney claimed she regularly returned to their home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, when she needed money.

He also claimed Ms Fleming, who had learning difficulties and went to live with the couple after her father's death in 1995, fled out of the back door when police first arrived to search the house for her.

In an interview with journalist Russell Findlay, Cariney then said Margaret Fleming was a gang master who regularly travelled in Europe.

He went on to say she was buying and selling drugs, had a number of aliases and was "a frustrated spy".

Search: A major investigation was launched.

House: Fleming had stayed in Seacroft, Inverkip. George Wright