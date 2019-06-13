School to install washing machines after bedbugs outbreak

Soft toys and cushions have even been infested at the primary school in Glasgow.

St Bride's Primary School. SWNS

A primary school will install washing machines in a bid to kill bedbugs - which have even infested soft toys and cushions.

The four-year infestation St Bride's Primary School in Govanhill, Glasgow, requires drastic action to tackle the pests.

Washing machines will now be installed to boil-wash the clothes of children whose families do not have available facilities.

A report said "several areas of the school" were part of the bedbugs spread, with soft toys and cushions to be washed on a regular basis to avoid contamination.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "The measures introduced in the school are having an impact with no active sightings in the school since January and no additional staff affected.

"This must be done as sensitively as possible so that there is no stigma for our children and families.

"This includes hosting information sessions - inviting along other professionals, as appropriate - to help educate families with problems affecting their homes that can sometimes have an impact on schools."

