  • STV
  • MySTV

Man tried to kill mum by battering her with rolling pin

STV

James Martin left Helen Wright horrifically injured after pouncing on her at her flat in Falkirk.

Police: Helen Wright was left seriously injured.
Police: Helen Wright was left seriously injured. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man tried to kill his mum by battering her with a rolling pin.

James Martin left Helen Wright horrifically injured after pouncing on her at her flat in Falkirk in January.

The 64-year-old lay stricken for more than three hours until her sister found her still on the floor.

A judge heard how Ms Wright's life has been wrecked by her ordeal and that she is no longer able to live on her own.

The mum was a regular at her choir but had to give it up as she now struggles to follow songs.

Martin pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

It emerged he already had a violent past and had been freed from jail just three months before the attack.

The 41-year-old was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The hearing was told Ms Wright already had mobility issues and needed two sticks to help her walk.

She had allowed her son to move in with her late last year but the mum booted Martin out just days before the murder bid following a row.

Prosecutor David Dickson said this left the thug "unhappy".

However, Martin turned up again on January 28 and another disagreement broke out.

Mr Dickson then told the court: "Martin walked into the kitchen area and took hold of a rolling pin lying on the table.

"He struck his mother several times on the head and body with it.

"This caused her to fall to the floor where Martin then repeatedly punched and kicked her."

Martin used so much force his mum's dentures fell out with her glasses and ear-rings also came off.

'Her quality of life has been significantly diminished.'
Prosecutor David Dickson

Mr Dickson said: "He left her on the floor severely injured. It would have been clear to him that she required medical care."

It was three and a half hours later when Ms Wright's sister Elizabeth Carr visited.

She had come to collect home baking - but instead discovered the horror of Ms Wright lying in the blood splattered flat.

Ms Wright told her sister it was Martin who attacked her with the rolling pin. The victim was rushed to hospital seriously hurt.

She had bleeding on the brain as well as her jaw, cheek, rib and collarbone fractures. There were also wounds so deep her skull could be seen.

'I am sorry for what happened, but I cannot remember.'
James Martin

Medics believed Ms Wright had suffered a "traumatic" brain injury. She was finally able to leave rehabilitation last month - but now has to live in supported accommodation and needs someone with her at all times.

The court heard Ms Wright can struggle with even simple tasks.

Mr Dickson added: "She is unable to enjoy hobbies particularly the choir as she cannot follow words to the songs.

"It is difficult to determine the ultimate prognosis. Her quality of life has been significantly diminished."

Her son was held by police for the attack - but stated: "I am sorry for what happened, but I cannot remember."

The hearing was told this was Martin's fourth high court conviction.

This included being locked up for for 12 years in 2005 for assault and robbery.

Lord Boyd deferred sentencing for reports.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.