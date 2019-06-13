Woman stabbed niece with kitchen knife over payday loan row

Sandra Mbindyo, who was receiving chemotherapy for cancer, attacked the 31-year-old in Glasgow.

Court: Mbindyo admitted attacking niece. STV

A woman attacked her niece with a kitchen knife following an argument over a payday loan worth £4000.

Cancer sufferer Sandra Mbindyo stabbed 31-year-old Lyndsey MacDonald at the victim's flat in Glasgow's Newlands last September.

Ms MacDonald, who had earlier taken out a loan in an attempt to bail out the struggling business of her attacker's Kenyan husband, was left needing nine stitches and suffered wounds to her shoulder and arm.

After he incident Mbindyo, 59, who had been receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy for cancer, told police: "I deserve to be here for what I did to Lyndsey."

Mbindyo now faces jail after pleading guilty to assaulting Ms MacDonald to her severe injury.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday it was heard that she had gone to see her niece and 60-year-old sister Carol MacDonald to discuss a financial dispute.

But when her sister left the flat to walk her dog Mbindyo turned on the younger woman after asking her for a cup of coffee.

As Ms MacDonald bent down to pick the cup up she felt a sharp pain in her back and turned to see her attacker holding a kitchen knife with blood on it.

Prosecutor Lauren McRobert explained: "It was at this point. Lyndsey realised she had been stabbed."

Mbindyo then struck again as her niece desperately tried to defend herself.

When her sister returned to the flat she discovered what had happened and found Mbindyo smoking a cigarette in the kitchen.

Miss McRobert: "Carol asked what happened. She said: 'I do not know...I do not know."

When she was quizzed whether she was reacting to a "financial dispute" the attacker replied: "Yeah...I don't know."

Mbindyo told police she was "sorry" adding: "I was just mad."

Her lawyer gave the court background of the apparent financial dispute.

John Kilcoyne, defending, said: "She was married and there was a £4000 payday loan her niece took out in her name.

"This was to buy a van for her husband's business.

"The business was unsuccessful and could not pay it back."

The court was told Mbindyo has since recovered from cancer.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie bailed Mbindyo, of the city's Govan, meantime as sentencing was deferred for reports.