Man in hospital after being stabbed in neck on street

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the neck on a Glasgow street.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found injured on Dyke Street, Baillieston, at around 10.20am on Thursday.

The area has been taped off as police investigate.

Witnesses say they seen the man stumbling across the road with a neck wound.

The victim is currently being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

She said: "Police were called to Dyke Street in Baillieston at around 10.20am on Thursday after reports that a man was found with serious injuries.

"Enquires are ongoing."