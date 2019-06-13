Man stabbed victim eight times after attending Orange Walk

George Murray attacked another man after attending the march in Glasgow.

Orange Walk: Man stabbed after parade.

A man who launched a blade attack after an Orange Walk in Glasgow has been jailed.

George Murray, 31, stabbed 22-year-old Jamie Reilly eight times in the city-centre after attending the march last July.

Murray was jailed for 18-months after pleading guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr Reilly repeatedly with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The court heard Murray and his girlfriend had been following the march and then went to the Clyde walkway to sit at a busy grass area.

Mr Reilly approached the pair and after a short discussion was attacked by Murray who slashed and stabbed him.

The victim then made his way to the nearby Euro Hostel and staff called 999.

Brian Fitzpatrick, defending, claimed Murray's flat in the city's Drumchapel was attacked while he was in custody in 2016 for a separate matter.

Murray's girlfriend and two kids were allegedly in the flat when its windows were smashed by young men.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: "It became clear in the conversation about who knew who and that Mr Reilly had been in their garden at that time and he was far from apologetic.

"He was boasting about it and the accused sat for a while ingesting this and 'lost it' as he put it and attacked him."

Sheriff Alan Mackenzie reduced Murray's sentence from 24 months to 18 as he has pled guilty.

