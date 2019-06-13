Woman arrested after man dies following disturbance in flat
A 40-year-old man died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Thursday morning.
A man has died after suffering serious injuries during a disturbance at a flat in Renfrewshire.
The 40-year-old died in hospital after the incident that took place in Fairway Avenue, Paisley at around 1.55am on Thursday.
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death.
Officers were called to the scene to deal with a disturbance before finding the man with serious injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to Royal Alexandra Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A police spokesman said: "Around 1.55am on Thursday, June 13 police were called to reports of a man seriously injured following an incident in a flat in Fairway Avenue, Paisley.
"A 40-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in Paisley, where he later died.
"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a full report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
"A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death and police enquiries are continuing."