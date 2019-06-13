Teenager suffers stab wounds after being attacked by three men

The 18-year-old was stabbed after being chased by three knife-wielding men.

Stabbed: Police are appealing for information. STV

A teenage boy has been left seriously injured after being chased and assaulted by three knife-wielding men in Cumbernauld.

The 18-year-old was stabbed during the incident that took place in Abronhill at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

The victim was approached by the three men on Larch Road before being chased on to Cedar Road where they caught and assaulted him.

Emergency services attended and the injured teenager was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Constable James Routledge at Cambuslang Police Office is appealing for information. He said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are still speaking to the injured man to gather more details on this assault.

"At this time, I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Larch Road and Cedar Road who saw this incident take place, witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that will assist our investigation to come forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.