  • STV
  • MySTV

Firefighter in £1.5m payout after losing hand in accident

STV

Ian McDonald has received £1.5m in compensation after his hand was amputated.

Family: Ian McDonald has received £1.5m in compensation.
Family: Ian McDonald has received £1.5m in compensation. Digby Brown

A firefighter whose hand was amputated after being injured has received £1.5m in compensation.

Ian McDonald was taken to hospital in March 2014 with a painful and swollen hand, two hours after a training exercise at Bishopbriggs Fire Station.

Faulty cutting gear caused a fine jet of hydraulic fluid to pierce his leather safety gloves, forcing him to undergo what would be the first of three amputations.

Initially specialists at Glasgow Royal Infirmary amputated his right little finger, a year later his ring finger was removed.

Despite a change in painkillers and attempts at acupuncture and botox, he was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital last June and had his right hand amputated at the wrist, after 18 days and six surgeries.

Speaking about the incident itself, Mr McDonald, 37, said: "I had no idea what was going on - my hand felt like it was on fire and was swollen with a painful throbbing feeling.

"When hospital staff examined me they saw a tiny red dot like a skelf (splinter) which turned out to be a puncture wound.

"Then, when blood tests revealed I was poisoned, we realised something happened with the cutting gear.

"My dexterity remained pretty good but the pain was agonising and nothing would stop it.

"When I heard the full hand had to go, the idea of being pain-free made it easier to accept."

Ian McDonald
Digby Brown

The father-of-four first became a firefighter in 2004 at Castlemilk Fire Station and was part of the response teams to the Stockline Plastics disaster, in his first week, and 2007's Glasgow Airport attack.

Mr McDonald, from Bishopbriggs, welcomed pastoral care from the Fire Brigades Union but chose his own lawyers to access a specialist prosthetic instead of a "hook" offered by the NHS.

Mr McDonald added: "I understand the NHS can't afford fancy prosthetics but the hook has limited uses while my new arm restores more normality to my life.

"I can hold mugs, phones, change my daughter's nappy, and after adapting my steering wheel the DVLA confirmed I could still drive.

"I've still a way to go but after the support of my family, the doctors and colleagues I finally feel like the dark days are behind me."

Mr McDonald is now recovering at home with his wife Claire, 33, their daughters Ava, 11, and Thea, eight months, and sons Lucas, seven, and Noah, three.

He said: "It was a case of 'it's the hand or your life' so it was an easy trade.

"I was injured but it's really Claire the accident happened to - she basically raises four kids, runs a household, manages her business and helps me.

"My recovery and our children's smiles would be impossible without her.

"Claire is nothing short of incredible and I am lucky in ways I could never describe, but I hope she sees and knows."

David Nellaney, partner at Digby Brown's Glasgow office, added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is undoubtedly a safety-conscious organisation that provides an invaluable service, but on this occasion it failed in its duty of care to an employee.

"No settlement can alter the past, but it can improve the future and in Ian's case it will provide access to ongoing medical treatment and ease the financial implications of this workplace injury.

"Additionally, I'd hope this case has resulted in SFRS personnel benefiting from improvements to the safety of their equipment and procedures."

David McGown, the deputy chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This was a life changing incident for Mr McDonald, however it is extremely heartening to see that he continues to make a strong recovery.

"We are also pleased that we were able to work together to reach an agreement which ensures his access to medical treatment, and quality of life improvements."

DCO McGown added: "Following a robust investigation into Mr McDonald's injury, we undertook a review of equipment and related safety checks and have taken appropriate steps to minimise the risk of similar incidents happening in the future.

"This included the removal of all third-party hoses and replacement with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts and we also undertook a review of the latest technologies available for future purchases and replacements, to minimise risk to staff."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.