Homeless man bottled good Samaritan who offered him money

Mark Griffiths attacked Alan Brown after he offered him £10 in Glasgow.

Jailed: Griffiths has been jailed for 10 months.

A good Samaritan was left requiring six stitches for a facial injury after he was attacked for offering a homeless man money in Glasgow City Centre.

Mark Griffiths, 34, has been jailed for 10 months after smashing a bottle into the face of Alan Brown who had just offered to give him £10.

The 47 year-old victim was left scarred for life after suffering a facial wound in the incident which took place on Argyle Street in February this year.

Griffiths, who was on four separate bail orders when he struck, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Brown to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Griffiths had been sleeping rough in the city centre at the time of the attack.

The court heard that Griffiths became 'flustered and annoyed' after Mr Brown approached him and offered him the money after seeing him sitting on the pavement.

He initially swung a punch before smacking the victim with the bottle.

Mr Brown fled to a nearby casino and a 999 call was made.

Police cautioned and charged Griffiths.

He told them: "Aye, I did it, but he kicked me first."

Mr Brown needed six stitches for an injury to his cheek.

Ross Yuill, defending, said Griffiths claims Mr Brown had made a comment of a "sexual nature" to him.

The lawyer added: "This made him jump up. He was not flustered by the offer of the £10 nor was he impressed at all."

