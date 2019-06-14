Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey gives birth to twin boys

The 43-year-old delivered Rafe and Dante at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Pauline Cafferkey: The mum gave birth in Glasgow.

Scots nurse Pauline Cafferkey, who twice beat Ebola, has given birth to twin boys.

The 43-year-old delivered Rafe and Dante at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at 10am on Tuesday.

Dad Robert Softley Gale, who is a leading theatre director and a disability campaigner, broke the news on social media with a picture of his babies.

Ms Cafferkey contracted Ebola while working for Save the Children, helping victims of the epidemic in Sierra Leone, west Africa.

A Queen Elizabeth University Hospital spokeswoman said Ms Cafferkey is "doing well" following the birth.

She said: "We are pleased to confirm, on behalf of Pauline Cafferkey and her partner, that she gave birth on Tuesday to healthy twin boys at a maternity unit within Greater Glasgow.

Birth: She spent nearly a month fighting for her life.

"Both mother and babies are doing well."

Ms Cafferkey spent nearly a month fighting for her life in isolation at the Royal Free in January 2015 before being released.

The nurse was then admitted again nine months later where she almost died after being struck down by meningitis triggered by the bug.

Award-winning writer, actor and director Robert has enjoyed top success with recent musical My Left/Right Foot, which took a jarring look at disability.