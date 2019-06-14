Man charged after two homes 'deliberately set on fire'

Another man was injured following the blazes in Camelon near Falkirk on Thursday.

A man has been charged after two homes were allegedly set on fire.

The incidents happened on Mansionhouse Road and Watling Drive in Camelon near Falkirk between 5.15am and 5.55am on Thursday.

A man was treated for smoke inhalation following the fire on Mansionhouse Road but no other injuries were reported.

Nearby homes were evacuated and roads were closed.

A 21-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.