Woman charged in connection with death of man found in flat

A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead following the incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire.

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in a flat.

Emergency services were called to Fairway Avenue in Paisley shortly before 2am on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man was found seriously injured before he was pronounced dead in hospital.

A woman, 45, has been charged in connection with his death.

Officers cordoned off the flat while investigations were carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 1.55am on Thursday, police were called to reports of a man seriously injured following an alleged incident in a flat in Fairway Avenue, Paisley.

"A 40-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he later died.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a full report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

"A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and police enquiries are continuing.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."