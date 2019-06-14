Woman charged in connection with death of man found in flat
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead following the incident in Paisley, Renfrewshire.
A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in a flat.
Emergency services were called to Fairway Avenue in Paisley shortly before 2am on Thursday.
A 40-year-old man was found seriously injured before he was pronounced dead in hospital.
A woman, 45, has been charged in connection with his death.
Officers cordoned off the flat while investigations were carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 1.55am on Thursday, police were called to reports of a man seriously injured following an alleged incident in a flat in Fairway Avenue, Paisley.
"A 40-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he later died.
"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death and a full report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.
"A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and police enquiries are continuing.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."