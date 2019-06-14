Clubber tried to murder man with knife on dance floor

Stephen Weir was jailed for ten years for the attempted murder in Kushion, Glasgow.

A clubber tried to kill a man with a knife on a dance floor in Glasgow.

Stephen Weir was jailed for ten years for the attempted murder in Kushion nightclub.

The 30-year-old repeatedly stabbed Jack Fisher on the head and body because he was dancing with a "girlfriend".

One of the victim's friends was then struck by an associate of the knife attacker and Weir joined in with Mr Fisher intervening.

A judge told Weir at the High Court in Edinburgh: "It appeared to be all over. You knew it was not."

After the stabbing, he covered his face as he left the club in a bid to avoid detection.

Judge Gordon Liddle QC told Weir: "Two things are clear.

"Firstly you are a very dangerous individual and a significant risk to the public.

"Secondly you show no signs of stopping your campaign of serious violence."

He added: "Because of the gravity of the crime which you have committed and your previous criminal record a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in your case."

The court was told that Weir has previously been jailed for serious assaults armed with a sword and a knife and was given a six-year sentence in 2009 for a life endangering attack.

Mr Fisher travelled to the Glasgow club with friends for a night out. He told Weir: "It unfortunately placed him in the wrong place at the wrong time and by that I mean within the vicinity of you."

Weir, a prisoner in Glasgow's Barlinnie jail, gave a thumbs up sign as he was led from the dock to start his sentence.