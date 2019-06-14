Family want missing dad home in time for grandchild's birth

Bryan Glencross disappeared after leaving Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Missing: Bryan Glencross was last seen leaving Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Police Scotland / STV

The family of a missing man have made an emotional appeal for his safe return in time for the birth of his granddaughter.

Bryan Glencross disappeared after discharging himself from Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at 3.30am on Friday, May 31.

The 40-year-old, from the city's Kingsway Court, had been admitted with a head injury after a fall but left before receiving treatment.

On Friday afternoon, police carried out a stop and speak operation at the bus stop outside the hospital and handed out leaflets to hundreds of members of the public in an effort to gather information that could assist in their investigation.

Mr Glencross' family, who have become increasingly worried over his disappearance, also took part and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Margaret Docherty, Mr Glencross' mum, told STV News that his disappearance is out of character and at first she believed he would turn up.

When he failed to return home by the Saturday night, she got in the car to look for him.

'Just to come home. And if there are problems - we'll sort them.' Jim Docherty to Bryan Glencross

She said: "We drove about different places, and that's what we've been doing ever since."

Jim Docherty, Mr Glencross' stepdad, said that he knew something was wrong when he didn't return home to tend to his dog.

He said: "When you seen Bryan, you seen his dog. Everywhere he went, he had a dog with him.

"And as time goes on now, it's baffling. And we just hope we get him to find him."

Family: Margaret and Jim Docherty with Chloe McCormick. STV

Appealing directly to Mr Glencross, he said: "Just to come home. And if there are problems - we'll sort them."

"We can sort problems. It's not the end of the world."

His mum added: "And his grandchild is due - she'll be here in three weeks' time, so we'd like him home for that especially."

Mr Glencross' expectant daughter, Chloe McCormick, described her dad as a "lovely person with a heart of gold".

She stated: "It's just really unlike him to do something like this to us, so that's how I'm really worried now because I know he wouldn't leave us worrying so long.

"I hear from my dad every day or second day. I've never went this long since I've been born without hearing from him, so I know he just wouldn't leave us like this."

Glasgow: Mr Glencross disappeared on Friday, May 31. Police Scotland

Mr Glencross, who was known to walk around the Kingsway and Knightswood areas of the city with his dog, was captured on CCTV leaving the hospital.

Inspector Eddie Seery said: "The family are close and they are all extremely worried in relation to Bryan, and they are appealing that if anybody has any information could they contact the police.

"Or if Bryan is watching or hearing anything, if he himself could make contact with anybody to let us know he is safe and well."

Following the stop and speak, chief inspector Morag Lister added: "Our team of officers managed to speak to a huge number of people today and we would like to thank the public for taking the time to assist us.

"It is really unusual for Bryan not to be in regular contact with his family and friends and given we know he had injured himself prior to going missing it is vital that we can find him as soon as possible.

"We will continue to appeal for anyone who may have any information or dashcam from the vicinity of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital around 3.30am on Friday, May 31.

"You may have a sighting of him that can help us trace his movements.

"We would also continue to ask people who live in the area to check any outbuildings in case he tried to seek shelter.

"We urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch with us."

