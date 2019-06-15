  • STV
Why Glasgow's silent raver keeps dancing no matter what

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease Polly Bartlett

Leo Mushet is a well-known face in the city for dancing on the street in aid of charity.

Leo Mushet is a familiar sight for shoppers on Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

Dressed in fluorescent colours and performing his signature dance moves, he is Glasgow's famous silent raver.

Usually found dancing on the city's style mile, he often dances near buskers to draw attraction to them and happily poses for selfies and videos.

"I get up, get the bus, the number two bus, then I come into town and I dance all the time," Leo says.

"I love music, I just dance away."

'Some people are positive and some people are not. Some people think I'm full of drugs when I'm not.'
Leo Mushet

Despite his happy exterior, Leo has lead a difficult life. His sister died of cancer at a young age and he became addicted to drugs.

But it was after an road accident in 2005 that Leo discovered his love of dancing and making other people happy.

"I used to be a drug addict myself and then I got hit by a bus and I couldn't walk.

"I nearly died, they had to do surgery on my brain."

After his accident, Leo decided to get sober and hasn't taken drugs since.

But he says it is hurtful when people see him dancing on the street and make assumptions about him.

"Some people are positive and some people are not. Some people think I'm full of drugs when I'm not.

"People say to me 'you're full of drugs' I say no, just go away you don't know nothing about me and what right do you have to criticise anybody?

"I could be your family, one day that could be you. You wouldn't like me saying anything about your family would you?"

Leo is often spotted dancing in neon clothing.
Leo is often spotted dancing in neon clothing. STV

Leo says he knows a lot of people who have been a similar situation to himself and that he often speaks to people who are struggling.

"I have seen a lot of people who have been homeless and I say try and get back to normal. I have been through everything.

"I talk to them and say if I can do it, you can do it. I don't have the right to criticise you and nobody has the right to criticise you either."

Since becoming one of Glasgow's best-known street acts, Leo has his dedicated time to raising thousands for charity, especially in memory of his sister.

"My sister was only 12 when she died of leukemia in 1973 and I do a lot of charity work for her in her name.

'People don't make Glasgow, Leo makes Glasgow when he dances.'
Leo Mushet

"I've raised money for Yorkhill, Cash for Kids, Brain Injury and Greenfield Park."

With clips of his dancing shared all over the world, people from across the globe have stopped Leo in the streets, with visitors during the Commonwealth Games in 2014 even joining in with his raving.

"They come from all over the world to see me, they know me in Australia, America, in London and Zimbabwe.

"I say 'how do you know me?' and they say I'm all over the internet," he laughs.

"The best reaction I've had is 'that's that Glasgow legend'," he adds.

Leo says his favourite song to dance to is Party in the USA by Miley Cyrus, but jokes the lyrics should be changed to Party in Glasgow.

"People don't make Glasgow, Leo makes Glasgow when he dances," he laughs.

