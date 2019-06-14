Blaze rips through former hotel building on golf course

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 3.20pm on Friday.

Blaze: Flames ripped through building. Sean Strickland

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze on the grounds of an Ayrshire golf club.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at Belleisle Golf Club in Ayr at around 3.20pm on Friday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the empty former hotel as flames ripped through the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent eight appliances to the scene where they were attempting to get the blaze under control.

Golfers were pictured stopping to watch as the fire tore through the structure.

There were no reports of any injuries.

