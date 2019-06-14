Emma Faulds: Remains in woods confirmed as youth worker

The 39-year-old's remains were found in Galloway Forest by police on Wednesday.

Emma Faulds: Remains found in forest. Police Scotland

Police have confirmed that human remains found in a Dumfries forest are those of missing woman Emma Faulds.

Body parts were discovered in Galloway Forest Park on Wednesday by officers searching for the 39-year-old youth worker from Kilmarnock.

Ms Fauld's family have been informed and specialist officers are continuing to support her family.

Ross Willox, of Monkton, has been accused of murdering Ms Faulds and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.