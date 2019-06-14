Woman assaulted and robbed by bogus delivery driver

The 35-year-old was attacked after ordering food from an Instagram delivery service.

Assault: The woman suffered minor injuries.

A woman has been assaulted and robbed by a bogus delivery driver after ordering food from an Instagram account.

The 35-year-old was subjected to the "terrifying" attack after placing an order with 'Rab's Delivery Service' on the popular social media site.

The incident took place on Kirktonholme Road, East Kilbride. at around 9.35pm on Wednesday.

After placing the order the woman was informed that it had arrived in a navy blue car at her address a short while later.

However when she approached the car to pay for her order the man who was driving grabbed her arm from his window causing her to fall.

He then snatched the money from her hand and drove off in the car with three other men.

All four suspects are described as being of an Asian appearance.

The woman received minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Hairmyres Hospital to be treated.

Police say they are now trying to trace the men behind the now deleted Instagram account.

Detective Constable Craig MacKenzie, Cambuslang CID, said: "This was a terrifying experience for this woman and it is vital that we trace those responsible.

"Our officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries, however have been unable to trace anyone from 'Rabs Delivery Service' at this time and believe the account may have been deleted.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have used this account, or who knows anything about it to get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone who may have any dash-cam footage from in and around Kirktonholme Road on Wednesday evening to get in touch with us - you may have information that can help us."