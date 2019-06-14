Man, 39, arrested after 'asking 15-year-old girl for sex'

A video of the alleged incident that took place in Ayr surfaced on social-media.

Arrested: Man 'asked girl for sex'.

A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a 15-year-old girl and asking her for sex.

The 39-year-old has appeared at court charged under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act over the alleged crime that took place last month.

A video of the incident, which happened in Ayr, was recently published on social media site Twitter causing the police to release a statement clarifying the arrest.

The 90 second clip shows a man making indecent comments and proposals of a sexual nature to a young girl despite her repeatedly telling him she was only 15.

Despite her telling the man her age he replied "that doesn't matter".

After the girl rejects the man's offer he exposes himself to her before walking away.

Police have now confirmed the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware of public concerns relating to a video circulating on social media.

"On May 16, a 39 yr old Ayr man was arrested & charged in relation to an offence under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act regarding the incident.

"He was held for Court & a full report sent to the PF."

