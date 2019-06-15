Police lock down street after suspicious death of man

Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

Glasgow: The victim died in Hermitage Avenue. Google 2019

Police have launched an investigation over the "suspicious" death of a man in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in the Knightswood area of the city at around 10am on Saturday following reports of a man having been seriously injured.

On arrival, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and have cordoned off the area to carry out investigation works.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10am this morning, emergency services were called to a report of a man having been seriously injured in Hermitage Avenue.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A post-mortem will take place to establish the exact circumstances of his death, which is being treated as suspicious.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

