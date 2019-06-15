Police appeal to trace man after late-night attack

A man had to be taken to hospital after the assault in Glasgow city centre last year.

CCTV: Police are keen to trace the man pictured. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police have released an image of a man they want to track down following a serious assault in Glasgow city centre last year.

On Saturday, November 17, a 25-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after an attack in Springfield Court at around 11.55pm.

Officers investigating the late-night assault want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He was last seen walking in the direction of Queen Street.

A force spokesperson said: "The victim sustained injuries and required to attend hospital for treatment.

"Officers are keen to speak to the man shown in the image as they believe he could assist them with their enquiries."

If you recognise the man, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.