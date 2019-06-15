Fears mounting for mum who vanished with her children

Leona Wallace, 30, from East Ayrshire, was last seen getting into a black BMW on Wednesday.

Missing: Leona Wallace was last seen on Wednesday night. Police Scotland / Pixabay

Fears are mounting for a missing mum who is believed to be with her two young children.

Leona Wallace, 30, from Bellsbank in East Ayrshire, was last seen getting into a black BMW motor vehicle at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Police believe she is with her seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Her disappearance has been described as "out of character".

Sergeant Adam Johnstone said: "Leona was reported missing to us on Friday and officers have been carrying out various local enquiries. She is believed to be with her seven-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

"It is extremely out of character for Leona not to be in touch with her friends and family, who are growing increasing concerned for her well-being.

"I'd like to speak to anyone who has seen either Leona or the children - get in touch with us immediately.

"I'd also appeal directly to Leona to contact either her family or police to let us know she is safe and well."

