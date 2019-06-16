Man arrested in murder inquiry after 'violent' death

Paul Kelly, 50, died at the scene after emergency services were called on Saturday morning.

Murder: Paul Kelly, 50, died in Hermitage Avenue. STV

A murder inquiry has been launched following the "violent" death of a man in Glasgow.

Paul Kelly, 50, died at the scene after emergency services were called to Hermitage Avenue in the Knightswood area of the city at around 10am on Saturday following reports of a man with serious injuries.

The murder probe was launched following Mr Kelly's post-mortem examination.

Glasgow: Forensic officers cordoned off the scene. STV

A 46-year-old male suspect has been arrested - but not charged - in connection with the death, with police enquiries continuing.

Investigating officers wish to speak to anyone who saw a man carrying a large orange carrier bag in the vicinity at the time of the attack.

Detective inspector Steven Elliot said: "A man has lost his life in what I can only describe as a very violent attack.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6048702687001-news-190615-streetdeath16x9.jpg" />

"We are still trying to establish exactly what happened yesterday in Hermitage Avenue but are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man in the vicinity of Hermitage Avenue around the time Mr Kelly was assaulted.

"This man is described as white, in his 40s, around 6ft tall, slim build and was wearing a black jacket and carrying a large orange carrier bag.

"Anyone who may have seen this man or has any other information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact police."

Mr Kelly's relatives have been made aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

