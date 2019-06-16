Man fighting for his life after stabbing at train station

The victim suffered a single stab wound following the altercation just outside of Glasgow.

Glasgow: The stabbing occurred at Westerton railway station. Google 2019

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed at a train station just outside of Glasgow.

The victim suffered a single stab wound following the altercation with another man at Westerton railway station in East Dunbartonshire at 1.15am on Sunday.

The victim remains in hospital, where he is receiving treatment to "life-threatening injuries".

Descriptions of three men and a woman have been released as transport police attempt to establish the exact circumstances of the attack.

Officers also wish to speak to a taxi driver who dropped the attacker off at the station just moments before the stabbing.

DC Lorna White, from British Transport Police, said: "This was a very serious incident and we are urgently appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

"In particular, we are keen to trace the driver of a dark-coloured taxi which dropped off the suspect at the station just moments before the assault at approximately 1.15am.

"If you were this driver, or were near to Westerton station, please get in touch as soon as possible."

If you have any information, call 0800 40 50 40 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Description of people police want to trace

Police wish to speak to three men and a woman who were at the railway station at the time of the attack.

The first man is white, of a slim build, and is in his teens. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jumper, black body warmer and black jogging bottoms.

The second man is white, of a slim build, and is in his late-teens. He has dark shaved hair, and was wearing a grey jumper with red, white and black shapes on the chest, with blue jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

The third man is white, of a large build, and is in his late teens. He was wearing a black and olive green North Face jacket and black trainers.

The woman is white, of a slim build, and is in her late-teens. She has long dark hair, and was wearing a yellow/green jumper, blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.