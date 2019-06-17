Driver dragged from car and attacked waiting in traffic

The 26-year-old was assaulted after being dragged from his vehicle in a targeted attack.

Assault: Man dragged from car at traffic stop.

A man has been dragged out of his car and assaulted after stopping in a line of traffic.

The 26-year-old was driving on Belmont Road, Stranraer, when he was attacked on Saturday between 8am and 8.30am.

After the car had stopped the suspect approached and opened the driver's door before assaulting him in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Constable Sean Hannah from Stranraer said "We believe this to be a targeted attack and the victim and suspect are believed to be known to each other.

"Anyone who was in Belmont Road around this time and witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."