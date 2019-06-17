Killer stabbed neighbour 47 times during argument in flat

Paul Halley was murdered by Quintus Montague at his home in Carluke, South Lanarkshire.

Paul Halley: The victim was discovered the next morning.

A man was stabbed 47 times by his neighbour after an argument broke out at his flat.

Paul Halley was knifed to death by Quintus Montague at his home in Carluke, South Lanarkshire, last July.

The 43-year-old was discovered the next morning by Montague's brother.

It emerged the murderer turned up at a friend's house after the attack and casually stated: "Alright bro - I think I've just killed Paul. Alright if I stay?"

Montague now faces a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old will learn the minimum he will spend in prison next month.

The hearing was told Halley lived directly above Montague, who only moved there a month before the killing.

He stayed with his brother Marcus and his sibling's partner.

Mr Halley had been at home on the day of the murder with two friends.

Explaining the lead up to the attack, prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "The three heard banging from the flat below them.

"One of the friends banged on the floor in response."

Shortly after, Montague stormed up to Halley's door. The victim ignored pleas by his friends not to answer.

Mr Farrell said: "Montague had his fist clenched and was holding a key between two of his fingers.

"Mr Halley shouted at him to leave, but he did not."

Mr Halley's two friends soon left leaving the pair alone in the flat.

The prosecutor went on: "At some point, the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

"Montague picked up a knife and repeatedly struck Mr Halley causing his death.

"The murder weapon has never been found."

The killer was later clocked fleeing and escaping over a fence.

He then turned up at a friend's home, confessed to the murder and was unsuccessful in trying to stay the night.

The court heard Montague's brother Marcus went to visit Mr Halley's the next morning.

The door was unlocked and he went to find the victim lying on the sofa.

Mr Farrell added: "He had a duvet over him and was wearing a Celtic top as well as boxer shorts.

"His top was heavily blood stained."

Marcus Montague tried to help Mr Halley but it was clear he was already dead.

The court heard he suffered a total of 47 stab wounds mainly to the neck and chest.

Montague was initially quizzed by police and claimed he had not seen Mr Halley for a number of days.

But, after later being charged with murder, he made no comment.

The court was told Montague already had a number of convictions for violence.

Judge Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing until July 17 in Edinburgh.