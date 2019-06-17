Woman sexually assaulted before boarding train at station

The woman, in her 20s, was targeted on the low level of Glasgow Central Station on Friday.

A woman has been sexually assaulted at Glasgow Central Station.

The woman, in her 20s, was targeted on the low level at 5.50pm on Friday.

He made several inappropriate sexual remarks before boarding the 5.56pm Glasgow to Whifflet Service.

The man is white, in his 50s, has a bushy beard and was wearing a denim jacket, blue baseball cap and desert boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0800 40 50 40.