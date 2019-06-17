  • STV
Man seriously injured after being stabbed outside shops

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The knife attack happened at the Burnbank Centre in Hamilton on Sunday night.

Hamilton: Police cordoned off the area.
Hamilton: Police cordoned off the area. Pamela Clark/Hamilton News Stand

A man has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed outside a row of shops.

The knife attack happened at the Burnbank Centre in Hamilton at 6pm on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man was walking from Blantyre into Hamilton when he was approached by four people and stabbed.

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in a serious condition.

The group was made up of two men and two women aged between 25 and 35.

Constable Chris McLaughlin said: "Violence in our communities is absolutely unacceptable and we will do everything we can to trace those responsible for this.

"We are currently going through CCTV in the area and have been speaking to those who were in the area, however we would appeal for anyone who has any information to get in touch with us.

"There are a number of flats overlooking the Burnbank Centre and therefore somebody must have seen something, we urge you to get in contact."

