Woman charged after on-duty police officer hit by car

Phil Hedge-Holmes, 45, has been left with life-changing injuries following the crash in Glasgow.

Crash: A woman has been arrested.

A woman has been charged after an on-duty police officer was hit by a car.

Phil Hedge-Holmes was left with life-changing leg injuries following the crash on London Road, Glasgow on Friday, May 31.

The 45-year-old officer, with almost five years of service, was responding to reports of a broken down vehicle when he was struck by the Vauxhall Corsa.

The 24-year-old suspect has now been charged with a road traffic offence and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

