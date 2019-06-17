School closure calls after arsenic found in second pupil

St Ambrose High and Buchanan High in North Lanarkshire were built on toxic landfill sites.

Buchanan High: Councillors call for closure.

By Russell Findlay

Fresh calls have been made to close two schools built on a toxic landfill site after high levels of arsenic were found in a second pupil.

Two SNP councillors say that North Lanarkshire Council should shut St Ambrose High and Buchanan High schools in Coatbridge despite reassurances that it is safe.

Kirsten Larson and Allan Stubbs said that "following reports that a second child has been found with high levels of arsenic in their system, we are calling on North Lanarkshire Council to close the complex" until a Scottish Government review is complete.

The female pupil has been withdrawn from S3 at St Ambrose and enrolled at another school.

Her mum, who asked not to be identified, told STV News: "For at least a year, my daughter has been unwell with extreme fatigue, sickness and pains in her eyes, legs and stomach. Despite repeated tests, no-one knew what the problem was.

'It's been a living nightmare. The school is fantastic but I just can't take the risk.' Mother of pupil

"It was only when press stories began to emerge about the school that I told her hospital consultant and he immediately ordered fresh testing which revealed high levels of arsenic in her system.

"She tested at around levels six times the expected level and the consultant was very concerned. We were horrified but in some ways we are lucky because we have some answers.

"Many other parents have not had access to these tests so they cannot make an informed decision about what is best for their children.

"It's been a living nightmare. The school is fantastic but I just can't take the risk."

Concerns were initially raised about 'blue water' at the £44m campus that opened in 2012. Blue water is caused by copper pipes and is not regarded as harmful but the council replaced the pipes with plastic.

However, parents say they are also concerned about metal industry and household waste buried beneath the school. Some believe that it has caused their children to become ill.

After it emerged that four teachers have been diagnosed with rare bladder cancer, the council and NHS Lanarkshire tried to reassure parents at a public meeting on June 6. Officials told a crowd of around 300 that there is no evidence linking the site with ill health.

However, many parents remain concerned and have kept their children away from the schools while NASUWT union members begin strike action on Thursday.

Mum Josie Morgan's son Tommi, who has autism, joined Buchanan High as an S1 pupil last August. The school teaches children with additional support needs. By October, Tommi was completely blind and tests revealed levels of arsenic in his system of three times normal levels.

Her MSP Alex Neil called for the schools to shut prior to his securing of an independent review by education minister John Swinney, who acknowledged "a number of significant concerns raised by families, teachers and elected representatives".

Mr Neil and parents are due to meet the review team to discuss what should happen. Central to their demands are that pupils and parents should be offered medical tests.

Mr Neil said: "I think the review team should move quickly to decide whether it should be closed. We want them to test all the pupils and the staff as well and are seeking an urgent meeting between them and parents."

Councillors Larson and Stubbs spoke out after learning of high levels of arsenic in the female S3 St Ambrose pupil. They said that if the council did not close the school they would lodge an emergency motion calling for closure at a full council meeting on Thursday.

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesperson said: "NHS Lanarkshire has no reported cases of toxic arsenic in the area.

"Non-toxic form of arsenic occurs naturally in certain foods, such as fish and shellfish, rice and other foods and drinks. These can cause temporary increases in blood arsenic. However, this is a natural occurrence and is unrelated to attendance at school."

In response to the councillors' request, the council added: "An emergency motion has not been lodged for the council meeting."

