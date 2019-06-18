Outlander star Sam Heughan to receive honorary degree

Heughan is being honoured by the University of Stirling alongside former footballer Lilian Thuram.

Sam Heughan: Best known for Outlander role.

Outlander star Sam Heughan is to receive an honorary degree from the University of Stirling in recognition of his acting and charitable work.

Lilian Thuram, France's most capped footballer, and double Bafta award-winning director Hamish Hamilton are also among those who will be honoured at the university's graduation ceremonies next week.

Heughan, best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the TV drama Outlander, established his charitable foundation My Peak Challenge in 2015.

He is president of Scotland Bloodwise, which raises funds for research to tackle blood cancer.

Heughan will be presented with an honorary degree on June 27 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to acting and charitable endeavours.

Whitbread chief executive Alison Brittain, Scottish Grocers Federation chief executive Pete Cheema and retail expert Professor John Dawson will also be honoured at the three-day event.

This summer's graduation ceremonies will also see former first minister Jack McConnell installed as the sixth Chancellor of his alma mater, succeeding Dr James Naughtie.

Professor Gerry McCormac, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Stirling, said: "I am proud that, at this summer's graduation ceremonies, we will honour six outstanding individuals who embody this ambition and are exemplary role models to our graduands.

'Sam Heughan is one of Scotland's leading actors - best-known for his role in popular television series Outlander - and, through his charity work, is dedicated to improving the lives of others.' Professor Gerry McCormac

"As Scotland's university for sporting excellence, we are delighted to welcome France's most-capped footballer - and World Cup winner - Lilian Thuram to Stirling, where we will celebrate his outstanding contribution to football and his efforts to tackle racism through education.

"Sam Heughan is one of Scotland's leading actors - best-known for his role in popular television series Outlander - and, through his charity work, is dedicated to improving the lives of others."

World Cup winner Thuram, who played for Barcelona, Juventus, Parma and Monaco during his club career - is France's most capped footballer, with 142 appearances for the national team between 1994 and 2008.

In 2008, at the end of his football career, the former defender - a Unicef ambassador - set up the Lilian Thuram Foundation, which aims to educate against racism and promote equality.

He is being recognised for his outstanding contribution to football, as well as his commitment to tackling racism through education.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.